Uganda: Cranes Skipper Odongo Will Not See Things in Narrow Prism

Kampala — Not too long ago (in the noughties actually), Legends Club's rugby pitch and clubhouse faced an existential threat as its Lugogo neighbourhood underwent a sheer makeover. Fortunately, the change of Lugogo's skyline did not count the facility as one of its scalps.

Set against this backdrop of survival, it is - the foul play cry from Kyadondo Rugby Club notwithstanding - extraordinarily remarkable that Legends will host all tests (four them) pencilled in for Ugandan rugby enthusiasts in a bumper 2017. It all starts tomorrow when the Rugby Cranes entertain the Kenya Simbas in the first leg of this year's Elgon Cup.

Last year's capitulation in the face of an onslaught from the Simbas at the same venue served as a chastening lesson for the Rugby Cranes. It also popped eyes not so much for the lopsided score-line as the fact that the messy plot unraveled at Legends. Last year's hiding might have poured ink on the script, but it does not dim the fact that Uganda has a decent record against Kenya at Legends.

World Rugby regulations stipulate a maximum pitch size (should not exceed 100 metres in length and 70 metres in width) but offer no minimum requirements. The variation of pitch sizes cough up some intriguing possibilities. Not many people are diametrically opposed to the suggestion that small pitches -- like the one at Legends Club - allow forwards to play with an air of competence and solidarity. Conversely, a wide pitch (à la Kyadondo) endears itself to a line-breaking, off-loading game. It would as such sit well with the running style that Biko Adema and company delight in.

Rugby Cranes captain Brian Odongo is, however, not sold on. "Whether a field suits a team or not is theory and myth," he starts, adding, "The team that prepares best and implements their structure is best suited normally."

Evidently, Odongo would rather not let Legends' track record make the Rugby Cranes recklessly optimistic as was the case last year before a cheesy (by rugby standards) rendition of the Ugandan anthem and brutish first-minute tackle (stool) on Ivan Makmot brought them back to earth.

The Rugby Cranes captain insists that his side has to get the basics right with unerring accuracy on Saturday. "We are not thinking about last year. Our focus is to do the little things right this time round."

But there is no running away from the fact that set pieces and the breakdown will be crucial on the narrow Legends pitch on Saturday. "The breakdown in any game is where games are lost and won," Odongo admits.

This will thrust forwards in the thick of things; not to the surprise of former Lady Cranes player Helen Buteme. "I've been a backline player most of my rugby life especially in 15s, but I can honestly say that forwards win games and backs determine by what margin."

And so a quintessentially rugby cliche could - not for the first time - find itself sitting pretty at the very apex of things on Saturday. It, however, remains to be seen which forwards will boss proceedings on the day.

TOMORROW - ELGON CUP

FIRST ROUND

Uganda vs. Kenya

Legends Rugby Club, 4pm