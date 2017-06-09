Uganda: Ambassador Deo Rwabiita Has Died

Former Ibanda South MP, minister and Ugandan ambassador Deo K. Rwabiita has died at Kirudu Hospital, a subsidiary of Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala.

Rwabiita aged 74, died at 10.30pm on Wednesday night, but the cause of death was not readily established. The family is still waiting for the post-mortem report.

By the time of filing this report mourners had started streaming to Rwabiita's home in Kyaruhimbi village, Nyabuhikye sub-county in Ibanda district.

He is survived by five children and a widow.