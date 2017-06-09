8 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: RMD Woos Fans for Ogus Baba's Comedy Show

Popular comedian Akpobome Ogude, a.k.a, Ogus Baba, may not have been forthcoming in hyping his upcoming comedy show, "Ogus Baba Laugh Goes On." But his mentor, Richard Mofe Damijo, RMD, has taken it upon himself to do so, as he galvanizes support for him on his Instagram page. The veteran actor took to his Instagram page, yesterday, to plead with fans to show the original Warri Boy some love.

He wriote, "This one is special to me. He is truly one of the first young Warri boys in comedy business. I brought him on the Lagos stage through my live comedy show, 'Made In Warri.' Since then, he has grown into an accomplished comedian, OAP, runs his own mock news channel and hosts his own annual comedy show. So, my people, please show some love to my son, original Warri Boy Ogus Baba and come and see his show."

The show, featuring galaxy of talented comedians, including Basketmouth, Okey Bakassi, Bovi, Gordons, I Go Dye, FunnyBone, Klint Da Drunk, Kenny Blaq, I Go Save, Gandoki among others will hold on Saturday, June 17, at Muson Centre, Lagos. One hopes that this show will help to actualize the comedian's dream of becoming a household name in the country, as he once expressed.

