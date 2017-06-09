Uganda: Finance Minister Matia Kasaija's 29 Trillion Budget

press release

Kasaija: Hon. Speaker, in accordance with Article 155(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I presented, on behalf of His Excellency, the President, the Budget for Financial Year 2017/18 to Parliament in April 2017. In line with the Public Finance Management Act 2015 as amended, the Budget was approved by Parliament on 31st May 2017. I salute Parliament for this approval. I am now honored to present a statement outlining the highlights of the Approved Budget.

1. Madam Speaker, in my presentation today I will cover the following:-

i) Report on the state of the economy, and spell out the immediate and medium term strategies that will stimulate our the economy and propel Uganda into Middle Income Status;

ii) Update Parliament on the performance of key selected sectors in financial year 2016/17 Budget, and the priorities for the next financial year; and

iii) Highlight the financial year 2017/18 revenue and expenditure framework and measures to enhance domestic revenue mobilization.

Kasaija: Madam Speaker, Uganda's development achievements provide renewed confidence in the NRM Government's strategy to transform Uganda from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country, as stipulated in our Vision 2040.

3. In this regard, according to the latest statistics, many Ugandans are now living longer and better lives. Let me give examples

i) Life expectancy today is 63 years, up from 48 years in 2002.

ii) Literacy rates for adults now stand at 74% rising from 68% in 2002.

iii) 79% of the population now accesses safe water compared to 59% over the same period.

iv) Immunization of children against measles is now 82% up from 62% fifteen years ago.

v) Per capita incomes in real terms have more than tripled to USD 773 in 2016 up from USD 250 in 2002. This is despite an increase in population from 26 million to 36.9 million people.

Kasaija: Madam Speaker, despite progress on these socio-economic outcomes, a lot more needs to be done. Per capita income has been growing at only 2% annually compared with population growth of 3% per annum. This needs to be reversed. There is growing unemployment, especially among the youth. We are increasingly faced with the prolonged droughts as a result of partly environmental damage arising from the destruction of wetlands and deforestation. Land fragmentation is another challenge. Agriculture, the mainstay of the vast majority of Ugandans, is now at risk because of excessive reliance on rain-fed farming.

These challenges require immediate redress.

5. Madam Speaker, as such Government plans to turnaround the economy by enhancing agricultural production and productivity, as well as increasing the pace of industrialization. For example, the vagaries of climate change will be tackled by, among others, fast-tracking irrigation. As regards industrialization Government will, first and foremost, vigorously promote agro-processing and mineral beneficiation. Through this double pronged approach we shall be addressing the unemployment.

6. It is for these reasons, therefore, the theme for the Financial Year 2017/18 Budget is 'Industrialization for Job Creation and Shared Prosperity'.

THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY

Kasaija:

1. Madam Speaker, before I report on sector performance and spell out the priorities for next financial year, let me give an account of the state of the economy today. Which are the factors that have affected Uganda's economic and social progress, and may impact our future prospects?

Global Factors

2. Global factors that have negatively impacted on our economy include the following:-

i) Slow economic recovery in Europe. This has translated into lower demand for our export commodities.

ii) Economic recovery in the USA. This has led to a reduction in capital flows to Africa, as investors prefer to invest in US markets.

iii) Rise in interest rates globally. This has resulted in high cost of capital and borrowing.

Regional and Domestic Factors

3. Madam Speaker, regional and domestic developments that have affected the state of the economy include the following:-

i) Civil conflicts in parts of the East African region. This has disrupted export markets for our goods and services. Additionally, these conflicts have led to influx of refugees into Uganda, putting pressure on our social amenities.

ii) Effects of climate change and environmental degradation. These have undermined food security and economic growth.

iii) High interest rates and non-performing loans. This has constrained private sector growth;

iv) Undue Delays and inefficiency in execution of Government programmes and projects. These have dampened anticipated positive impact on the economy.; and

v) Corruption. This has held back projects and programmes in some sectors. This disease has turned into Cancer, which has hampered service delivery.

Minister Kasaija: Madam Speaker, despite these challenges, Uganda's economy is not in recession but growing moderately. The size of the economy this financial year is projected to rise to Shs 90.5 trillion, equivalent to USD 25.7 billion. This represents a real annual economic growth rate of 3.9%. Although this is lower than the target growth of 5.5%, Uganda's performance is higher than the average Sub-Saharan Africa growth rate this year, which is estimated to be only 1.4%.

Growth in agricultural output slowed to 1.3% this year compared to 2.8% in the previous year, the main reason being the unusually prolonged droughts. Industrial sector growth also dropped to 3.4% this year as against 4.7% last year.

This is because of contraction in mining and quarrying activities. The Construction sector also slowed down. Growth in Services also slowed to 5.1% compared to 5.9% last year as a result of marginal growth in trade and transportation, and contraction in financial services. But on a positive note, aggregate demand, while subdued, has grown at 2.7% this year, compared to 1.0% last year.

Minister Kasaija: Madam Speaker, while the financial sector remains well-capitalized, a sharp rise in interest rates in 2013 led to increased non-performing loans which peaked at 10.5% of total loans in December 2016, but have gladly reduced to 6.3% as at the end of March 2017.

Public Debt

2. Madam Speaker, Uganda's external and domestic Public debt amounted to USD 8.7 billion as of 31st December 2016. In nominal terms this is equivalent to 33.8% of our GDP. However, when future debt payment obligations are discounted to today's value, our Public Debt to GDP ratio stands at 27%. This is much lower than the threshold of 50% beyond which public debt becomes unsustainable. Uganda's public debt therefore, is sustainable over the medium to long term.

Reserves, Exchange Rate and Inflation

3. Madam Speaker, International reserves at end December 2016 stood at US$ 3 billion, equivalent to 4.2 months of imports of goods and services. This is close to the target of 4.5 months of import cover to be achieved in 2021, as agreed in the EAC Monetary Union protocol.

4. Madam Speaker, the exchange rate has remained broadly stable for much of the financial year, averaging Shs 3,532 to the US Dollar.

5. Madam Speaker, Inflation remained within single digit at 6.8% despite pressure from food crop prices.

THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND GROWTH STRATEGY

Future Economic Outlook

Minister Matia Kasaija: Madam Speaker, Uganda aims to graduate to middle income status by 2020. Average incomes, or GDP per capita will therefore need to rise to USD 1,039. Given a population estimate of about 41 million people by 2020, the size of the economy will need to grow by an additional USD 17 billion for us to attain that target.

2. In order to attain this target, the following must be done:-

i) Immediately re-organize the Agriculture sector to increase production and productivity;

ii) Address the impact of climate change to eliminate reliance on rain fed agriculture and protect and restore the environment;

iii) Harness the huge tourism potential that we have;

iv) Aggressively industrialize the economy anchored on agro-processing and the extraction of Minerals, Oil and Gas;

v) Reform the financial sector to provide long term capital and reduce interest rates;

vi) Speed up execution of Government projects and programmes; and

vii) Ruthlessly deal with corruption of some elements in the public service that frustrate investors.

3. Madam Speaker, as result of these actions, the economy is expected to rebound to annual growth rates of 7% in the medium term, as a minimum.

4. Madam Speaker, in summary our economic growth strategy therefore rests on four pillars. These are:

i) Increasing production and productivity in the key primary growth sectors of Agriculture, Tourism and Minerals, Oil and Gas;

ii) Industrialization through Value Addition;

iii) Enhanced Private Sector Development; and

iv) Increased Public Sector Efficiency.

Production and Productivity in Key Primary Growth Sectors

Minister Kasaija: Madam Speaker, the primary sectors where Uganda has competitive advantage are Agriculture, Tourism, Minerals, Oil and Gas.

Key Primary Sector Challenges

2. The Agriculture sector is key in providing food security and export earnings, in addition to creating gainful job opportunities for Ugandan youth and women. The challenges which Government must address in Agriculture include the following:

i) Climate change arising partly from the destruction of wetlands and deforestation. The consequence of this is prolonged droughts, and in some cases floods;

ii) Low survival rates of distributed seedlings currently estimated at about 40%. This is the result of poor quality inputs mismatch between input distribution and planting seasons, weak extension services, and excessive dependence on rain-fed agriculture;

iii) Inadequate post-harvest handling infrastructure that accounts for over 30% loss of production;

iv) Inadequate compliance with and enforcement of standards right from farms to processors;

v) High cost of financing for agriculture enterprises with some agricultural projects being charged interest rates as high as 30% per annum; and

vi) Lack of coordination among institutions in the Agricultural Sector.

Kasaija: Madam Speaker, Uganda has a huge tourism potential, but is constrained by poor infrastructure to access tourism sites, inadequate skills in the hospitality industry and low visibility to attract national and international tourists. In addition, tourist products are under developed and protected areas suffer human encroachment with wildlife endangered by illegal hunting and trade.

2. In the Minerals sub-sector the current problem is a fragmented legal framework. This partly leads to low investment. As far as Oil and Gas are concerned, key projects such as the Oil Refinery and the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline need to be fast tracked.

Strategic Interventions

3. Madam Speaker, in Agriculture, measures to address the challenges I have mentioned will include reforestation, restoration and prevention of wetland destruction and enhancing irrigation. In addition, reorganizing the procurement and distribution of planting materials for better quality and timely delivery is a must. In Tourism, measures include increased promotion and marketing of tourist products and building skills in the hospitality industry. To promote commercial production In the Minerals sub-sector, the legal framework will be reviewed to improve governance. As for the Oil Refinery and Crude Oil Pipeline projects, this will necessitate fast-tracking to produce the first oil by 2020. I will elaborate details of these priority actions when I delve into sector priorities.

Industrialization through Value Addition

Minister Kasaija: Madam Speaker, Uganda's industrialization will be anchored on agriculture, agro-processing and value addition. Linking agriculture to industry is the strategy in which the economy will be transformed to deliver inclusive growth and development. The strategic objectives to achieve the Industrialization strategy are the following:

i) Promoting processing of agricultural raw materials;

ii) Building linkages between agro-industries and farms;

iii) Adapting farmers to meet industrial and market needs by increasing production of quality raw materials in sufficient quantities; and

iv) Developing Agro-industrial Clusters in agro-ecological zones,

Minister Kasaija: Madam Speaker, these Industrialization strategic objectives will be met through the following actions:-

i) Agricultural zoning, as already defined by the Ministry of Agriculture

ii) Support to innovation by building a critical mass of highly skilled ICT, science, technology and engineering professionals to drive industrialization.

I have therefore provided Shs 43 billion to establish an Innovation Fund, of which Shs 13 billion will finance talented youth in the ICT Sector;

iii) Provision of fully-serviced, demarcated industrial and business parks.

This means provision of adequate electricity, water, telecommunications starting with Luzira, Jinja and Namanve/Bukasa; and

iv) Skills Training, Business Incubation, Work Spaces provision and financing of SME Product Start-up Kits.

This will promote value addition by Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Private Sector Development

Minister Matia Kasaija: Madam Speaker, the private sector, as we all know, plays a key role in production, trade, export promotion and employment creation. Concerted efforts by the Heads of State of the Northern Corridor has eliminated non-tariff barriers along the Corridor consequently reducing the costs of doing business and improving trade. For example:- Port transit and border clearance times have improved significantly. Clearance of goods at Mombasa Port has been reduced from 13 to 5 days. The transit time for goods from Kenya has reduced from 4 to 2 days. It now takes an average of 4 hours to clear through Malaba, compared to 24 hours previously.

Key Private Sector Challenges

Minister Matia Kasaija: Madam Speaker, on the downside, however, private sector activity has slowed in the recent past with a number of businesses suffering distress. The key causes, which we shall address, include the following:-

i) Continued accumulation of domestic arrears by Government departments;

ii) Limited access by the Private to credit and its high of cost;

iii) Low Savings and absence of Long Term Financing;

iv) Insufficient local content especially in major infrastructural projects; and

v) High cost of electricity and transport infrastructure that makes manufacturing expensive and our exports uncompetitive.

Strategic Interventions

Minister Matia Kasaija: Madam Speaker, to deal with the challenges to the private sector, Government will undertake following measures.

i) Domestic Arrears: In order to provide an immediate boost to the economy, Shs 300 billion has been allocated to settle domestic arrears. This amount will be released in the first quarter of next financial year.

I have also established a hotline at the Ministry of Finance for suppliers to report delays in payments of approved and verified bills.

Government departments that delay payments for goods and services supplied by the private Sector for more than fourteen (14) days will have their future releases withheld until such payments have been made.

ii) Access and Cost of Private Sector Credit: In order to increase the private sector's access to credit and reduce its cost resulting from crowding out the private sector from credit markets, Government will reduce domestic borrowing from 2% of GDP to 1% of GDP in the short to medium term.

To provide for new financial products the Financial Institutions Act has been amended to provide for, among others, Islamic Banking and Agency/Mobile Banking.

iii) Enhancing Domestic Savings: The reform of the pensions and insurance sectors will be expedited to mobilize domestic savings for long term capital. This will also enhance financial inclusion

To promote savings, enhance inclusion, build confidence of the public and good conduct of Microfinance Institutions, including SACCOS, Money Lenders and Credit Institutions, the Microfinance Institutions and Money Lenders Act was passed to regulate their activities.

iv) Availing Long Term Capital: In our continued effort to increase the availability of long term capital, I have provided an additional Shs. 50 billion to the Uganda Development Bank Limited (UDBL) for capitalization in next financial year. This will bring the total capitalization of UDBL to Shs. 150 billion the target being Shs. 500 billion.

Additionally, Government recently guaranteed a USD 26 million loan (equivalent to Shs 93 billion) from the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for on-lending.