Tanzania: Probe Finds Out Sh4.4 Million Stolen From District Hospital

Kwimba — A team formed to probe payment procedures of healthcare services in Kwimba District hospital has found a loss of Sh4.4 million paid by patients during last month.

The team's findings indicate that the public funds were not transacted through the National Payment System (NPS).

The amount include payment for health services such as minor and major surgeries, X-ray, pharmaceutical and laboratory services. Hiwever, the paid money for health care services did not reflect in the National Payment Systems (NPS). This was said recently by the Kwimba District Commissioner, Mr Mtemi Msafiri, when he was speaking to reporters.

According to him, the probe team was formed by the Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Suleiman Jaffo.

He noted that the probe team consisted of officers from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and those from Kwimba Municipality.

However, he said that he had formed another team involving officials from the municipality to probe and identify the officials involved in the hospital scam. "We are going to identify the officials involved in the scam and take legal action against them," he said

Meanwhile, the executive director of the district council, Pendo Malebeja, said public funds had been swindled due to poor management by officers in the project planning and financial department.

The Mwandu Councillor, Mr Bujiku Sagini, suggested that bank accounts of the officials found out to have swindled the public funds should be frozen. However, reports indicate that three officials from Kwimba Municipality are suspected of embezzling public funds.

Among them include an official who was arrested by police after she was suspected of misusing Sh9 million in January, this year.