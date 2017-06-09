8 June 2017

Tanzania: Mghwira Faults ACT-Wazalendo for 'A Hurry Decision' On Her Fate

By Happiness Tesha and Diana Saria

Moshi — New Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC) Ms Anna Mghwira has faulted ACT-Wazalendo's decision to remove her from the chairmanship position of the party.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday just after reporting to her new office for the first time, Ms Mgwira said the party hurried in making a decision concerning her future within the party after her RC appointment.

ACT's Supreme Council on Wednesday striped Ms Mghwira of her position in the party claiming that she would not efficiently execute the responsibilities of both offices at the same time.

However, according to Ms Mghwira, there was an agreement with other party leaders that she should arrive at her new post at June 15 and they would then hold a meeting about the President John Magufuli's move to appoint her.

"When they (ACT leaders) asked me about the appointment, I told them we should first meet as party leaders and ponder about it. However, I never thought of abandoning my party or my position within the party just because of my new responsibilities."

According to Ms Mghwira, although she has accepted the party decision she noted that it was the party's national congress which has the authority to decide on his fate.

"Party chair is appointed by the national congress and not the supreme council, and before the congress to be called I believe my deputies could have served in my position on acting capacity," she said adding "But I have decided to move on, and in fact they have relieved me with one burden. I will now only focus on bringing development to the people of Kilimanjaro region, and I will work with leaders and members of all political parties in my new role."

She said her new position is still a political one, and even president Magufuli knew that she was a good politician and decided to appoint her, "I will know how I can still serve my party (ACT-Wazalendo)".

