8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Village Leader Abducted in Ikwiriri, a Body Recovered From a River in Rufiji

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rufiji/Kibiti — Ikwiriri Kati Village chairman, Mr Athuman Pazi (CUF) has been abducted by unknown men.

Coastal Regional Police Commander Mr Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the incident.

Mr Lyanga said a group of unknown men arrived at Mr Pazi's house at around 2am on Thursday and took him with them.

The RPC said Mr Pazi's wife reported the incident to the police on Thursday morning.

In another incident, the body of a man, who wasn't immediately identified, was recovered from a river near Mtunda A village in Rufiji. The body sustained gun wounds, according to Mr Lyanga.

Mr Lyanga said they were forced to bury the body because it had already decomposed.

Tanzania

A Chat From London - Media Mocks the Rolling Stones - Reason? They're Old!

Last week, one of London's major tabloids published a couple of photographs from a private Rolling Stones birthday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.