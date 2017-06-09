Tanzania: Village Leader Abducted in Ikwiriri, a Body Recovered From a River in Rufiji

Rufiji/Kibiti — Ikwiriri Kati Village chairman, Mr Athuman Pazi (CUF) has been abducted by unknown men.

Coastal Regional Police Commander Mr Onesmo Lyanga confirmed the incident.

Mr Lyanga said a group of unknown men arrived at Mr Pazi's house at around 2am on Thursday and took him with them.

The RPC said Mr Pazi's wife reported the incident to the police on Thursday morning.

In another incident, the body of a man, who wasn't immediately identified, was recovered from a river near Mtunda A village in Rufiji. The body sustained gun wounds, according to Mr Lyanga.

Mr Lyanga said they were forced to bury the body because it had already decomposed.