Tanzania: Traditional Healers Arrested Over Working Permits

Tabora — A total of 27 traditional healers have been arrested in Tabora Region for allegedly providing services without permits.

Tabora Regional Police Commander, Wilbroad Mtafungwa said that the traditional healers were arrested in a crackdown that started since the beginning of this month.

He told reporters in the region on Wednesday that the herbalists had been creating misunderstandings among members of the community who sought services from them.

For example, he said, many people receiving services from the traditional healers had been receiving wrong information, especially about the cause of their problems.

The police boss said that among the arrested traditional healers, four were nabbed in Igunga District, while 10 were arrested in Tabora and Urambo districts.

He noted that nine suspected traditional healers were arrested in Sikonge, Kaliua and Nzega districts with one arrested in Uyui district.

In the ongoing crackdown, the police boss said a total of 10 youths were also caught for committing crime including robbery with violence.