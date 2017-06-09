8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Traditional Healers Arrested Over Working Permits

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Kakwesi

Tabora — A total of 27 traditional healers have been arrested in Tabora Region for allegedly providing services without permits.

Tabora Regional Police Commander, Wilbroad Mtafungwa said that the traditional healers were arrested in a crackdown that started since the beginning of this month.

He told reporters in the region on Wednesday that the herbalists had been creating misunderstandings among members of the community who sought services from them.

For example, he said, many people receiving services from the traditional healers had been receiving wrong information, especially about the cause of their problems.

The police boss said that among the arrested traditional healers, four were nabbed in Igunga District, while 10 were arrested in Tabora and Urambo districts.

He noted that nine suspected traditional healers were arrested in Sikonge, Kaliua and Nzega districts with one arrested in Uyui district.

In the ongoing crackdown, the police boss said a total of 10 youths were also caught for committing crime including robbery with violence.

Tanzania

Oil Exploration to 'Begin Soon' in Lake Tanganyika

Exploration for petroleum resources is focussed on an area of 2,270km², of which 1,447.5km², are offshore and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.