8 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Farmers to Pay Sh50,000 Fine for Selling Crops to Brew Local Beer

By Geofrey Kimani

Kwimba — The Kwimba District authorities are in the process of enacting a by-law to penalize farmers Sh50, 000 when found guilty of selling their harvested farm products or using their foodstuffs to brew local beer.

The move is set to regulate selling of foodstuffs and guarantee food security. This was said by the Kwimba District Commissioner, Mr Mtemi Msafiri recently.

He told reporters in the district that many farmers have been selling their foodstuffs for making local beer. According to him, a total of 100,000 liters of illicit liquor have been seized from farmers between January and April.

