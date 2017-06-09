Government says it will soon address concerns raised by stakeholders during the ongoing Public Affairs Committee (PAC) 5+1 All-Inclusive Stakeholders conference in Blantyre.

Speaking during the meeting, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu, said government appreciates the role that PAC plays citing its contribution in moving the county from the one party state to a democracy hence it will address its concerns.

"Government shares the pain that comes with corruption. No government wants its resources to be misused," said Tembenu urging PAC to work with government as it will be reviewing all the laws that deal with corruption.

The Minister added that government has tackled some of the issues that some of the PAC delegates raised during the 2016 conference and that it is still working on the remaining concerns.

"PAC delegates raised the issue of lack of access to information. Government has considered that and this is evidenced by the Access to Information (ATI) Act that was passed in parliament. It is just unfortunate that journalists are not approaching government for information, thereby, not making proper use of the Act," said Tembenu.

He also said that Parliament has since passed the Green Belt Initiative Bill which was also a concern raised during the 2016 PAC conference.

Moreover, he said that the donors that left the country due to poor governance are now back and this only shows that government has dealt with issues of concern.

"In 2016, PAC asked the President to make a proclamation that the nation was in a state of disaster and the President did just that," said the Minister.

Tembenu further reminded delegates at the meeting that government always considers the law when working on the reforms and that PAC should also do the same when raising their concerns.

"It is the constitution that is above all of us and everybody else and so it needs to be taken into consideration at all times," he said.

Tembenu also said he was concerned that some of the issues discussed in PAC conferences are repeat issues and asked the delegates to change on the same.