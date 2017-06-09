9 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jumbo Trust Hosts 'Dinner Under the Stars'

South Africa-based designer Thembani Mbochwa will continue with his passion to spread environmental conservation message when he joins hands with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Climate as well as Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority for a campaign centred on elephants. Through the Afro Jumbo Trust, Mubochwa and his partners will on June 14 work with the ministry and the authority to host a fundraising dinner for the campaign to raise awareness about elephants.

The dinner takes place at the Parks headquarters along Borrowdale Road.

Environment minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will be guest of honour at the event that will see various models showcasing designs done for Afro-Jumbo campaign. The fashion show will be another highlight of the event.

A number of artistes are also expected to grace the event while others will provide entertainment at the high-class occasion that has been dubbed "Dinner Under the Stars".

Mubochwa said they entertainment will come from the likes of Selmor Mtukudzi, comedian Samantha "Gonyeti" Kureya and Forward Mazuruse.

Selmor has been involved with the campaign for preservation of elephants since it was brought to the artistic limelight last year.

Selmor donned the famous "Elephant Dress" at its launch in Harare last year and also took it to Zimbabwe Music Awards Ceremony that same year.

The dress was also showcased at the Namibian Fashion Week and CITES CoP 17. The Elephant Dress made a serious statement about Mbochwa's heart for preservation of elephants and the upcoming dinner will enhance the campaign.

"The dinner will have delegates involved in wild life conservation and people from various backgrounds. It is meant to raise awareness about elephants and to celebrate our rich natural heritage. While the Afro Jumbo Trust focuses on the issue of elephant in Zimbabwe and Africa at large, it is also meant to celebrate wild life that Africa is endowed with," said Mubochwa.

"We are inviting people from all walks of life to come and enjoy dinner under the stars as we celebrate our beautiful nature. It promises to be a memorable event."

