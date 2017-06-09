Photo: Betty Ndagire/Daily Monitor

Stella Nyanzi arrives at court supported by prison warders (file photo).

Kampala — The state prosecution on Thursday asked court to cancel the bail granted to suspended Makerere University research fellow Dr Stella Nyanzi on account that she defied the sub-judice rule in her new Facebook posts.

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court yesterday was scheduled to hear the prosecution's submissions in response to Dr Nyanzi's earlier application seeking to halt the decision to subject her to a mental examination. Dr Nyanzi wanted the decision to be stayed until the Constitutional Court disposes of her petition challenging the 1938 Mental Treatment Act.

However when the hearing resumed yesterday, the state prosecutor Mr Jonathan Muwaganya informed court that on Wednesday Dr Nyanzi posted on her Facebook account derogatory statements against him (Muwaganya) and the matter in court.

"Your honour, when the accused was being granted bail she was warned and the defence team was put on duty to ensure that she did not defy the sub judice rule in posts on her Facebook page," Muwaganya said.

He added that if court did not cancel her bail, she should at least be restrained by a caution and in case she repeated such utterances her bail should be automatically cancelled.

"I raise this matter not that I am personally bothered. I am very conscious of the riding duty of the profession of court and members that comprise it and the duty of this court to protect it. Your honour, if court deems the accused person's acts as unwarranted attack on court, please exercise the first option of bail cancellation," he submitted.

Mr Muwaganya explained that Dr Nyanzi's new post discussed the merits of the case on trial and abused the grace of bail by attacking members of the court in a demeaning way.

In reply, Dr Nyanzi's lawyer Mr Peter Walubiri said he had been ambushed by the prosecution and would need time to receive instructions from his client regarding the alleged demeaning Facebook post.

"I personally need to peruse through the bail terms and since the prosecutor (Muwaganya) is the complainant in this particular matter it would be better for the investigations to be prosecuted by another person," he said.

Dr Nyanzi is facing charges of cybercrime and offensive communication for allegedly referring to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" on her Facebook page.

The presiding magistrate Mr James Ereemye asked both parties to discuss whether the alleged posts are demeaning and report back to court. He adjourned the matter to June 16.