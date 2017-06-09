Zimbabwe: Woman Up for Indecent Assault

A Chitungwiza woman accused of sucking the "manhood" of her boyfriend's nine-year-old son pleaded not guilty yesterday, saying the boy's mother was motivated by jealousy to plot against her. Nomsa Machona (38) pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault before magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa. In her defence, Machona told the court that the allegations were "cooked up" by the mother of the minor for snatching her husband.

"I treated the child well when he came with his father and I never abused him," she said. "After three days, the mother came to my house in the company of three women asking about her husband.

The nine-year-old boy was called as the first witness and the matter proceeded in camera.

Prosecutor Mr Loveti Muringwa alleged that on May 8 this year at Nyatsime Phase 3, the minor's mother received a message about her brother's death.

She proceeded to Buhera for the funeral, leaving the minor in the custody of his father.

It is alleged that the following day, the father went to Chikwanha market with his son to sell roundnuts around 5am.

They retired around 5pm and the father took his son to his girlfriend's house where they slept in the same room, with the minor made to sleep on the floor.

The following morning, the father went to the market to sell his wares, leaving his girlfriend and son sleeping. It is alleged that Machona got off the bed and started fondling the minor's private parts.

The court heard that when the minor woke up, Machona started sucking his manhood and he screamed.

Machona allegedly told him to keep quiet and gave him $5. The matter came to light on Africa Day when the minor's mother heard that her husband had slept on three consecutive days.