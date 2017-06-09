9 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Ministry of Health, Lusaka City Council Differ Over 980 Deaths At Uth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Government has refuted the recent statement by the Lusaka City Council (LCC) that the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) recorded 980 deaths in three weeks.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Kennedy Malama says the 980 deaths announced are not the patients who died at the UTH in three weeks stating that the University Teaching Hospital has recorded a decline compared to the deaths recorded in previous years.

Dr. Malama says Members of the public were not well informed and that the statement was interpreted out of context.

He says UTH did not lose 980 lives in a space of three weeks as reported.

Dr. Malama explains that the source of the information was the Lusaka City Council burial permit office adding that it is not a good source of information to link it to UTH because it gives permits to different individuals irrespective of where they died from.

He said that the Ministry together with the Lusaka City Council will engage the media in ensuring that they give the Zambian people the right information stating that some statements are alarming the people when they can be interpret scientifically and made in way that the people can understand.

Zambia

Hichilema's Treason Trial 'A Political Witch Hunt' - Maimane

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has described Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema's treason trial as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.