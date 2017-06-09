8 June 2017

Uganda: Judge Condemns Suspects Torture

By Zadock Amanyisa

Bushenyi — A High Court Judge in Mbarara, Justice Duncun Gaswaga, has condemned the use of torture by the police as a means of extracting evidence from suspects.

Justice Gaswaga, who was interacting with members of the public during the opening of the High Court session at Bushenyi Courts of Judicature on Monday, said the practice is inhuman and warned that culprits will face the law.

"The bottom-line is that torture is not allowed and Uganda has moved a step ahead, whoever tortures somebody let us say in police cells should be liable for their actions," said Justice Gaswaga.

He added that the duty of police is to look for evidence without extracting it out of suspects using torture. He further stressed that the judiciary will continue condemning torture and will not rely on evidence extracted through forceful means.

"The judiciary condemns torture and where we discover that torture has occurred, we do not rely on that evidence," he said.

He asked the public to always inform court if they have been forced to make false confessions through torture.

