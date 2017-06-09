8 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Summons Police Commander Over Torture

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — The High Court has summoned the Flying Squad commandant, Mr Herbert Muhangi, to defend himself on charges of torturing a suspect in custody at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District.

Mr Reuben Agaba sued Mr Muhangi and his Juniors Mr Tyson Rutambika, Mr Ben Odeke and the Attorney General for alleged torture.

According to the court documents, Mr Agaba claims he was arrested by police on June 10, 2009 for alleged theft and taken to the base of the now defunct Violent Crime Crack Unit where he was severely beaten on Mr Muhangi's orders.

"I was subjected to enormous torture by the defendants (Mr Muhangi, Mr Rutambika, Mr Odeke) and underwent prolonged episodes of private confinement before I was temporarily condemned to a wheel chair from which I still nurse wounds," Mr Agaba states in his suit.

Mr Agaba claims he was detained from July 2009 to October 2009 when he was produced before Makindye Chief Magistrate's Court for trial. He was sentenced to five years in prison for theft but was later acquitted on appeal.

"After my acquittal, on January 15, 2017, the Flying Squad re-arrested me from my mother's home in Bushenyi District and drove me to Kampala Central Police Station and later transferred me to Nalufenya where I was again tortured," Mr Agaba states.

He says he was tortured using a hot iron rods and a flat iron which were applied on his elbows and knee caps.

He says that on April 5, 2017, his lawyers secured a court order for his unconditional release but police refused to comply with it for a whole month in violation of his constitutional rights. The court's deputy registrar, Mr Alex Ajiji, has asked the defendants to file their defence and given them 15 days from June 6, when the case was filed.

