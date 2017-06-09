A father of 10 who killed his second wife after finding her with another man has been set free by the High Court in Nanyuki.

Justice Mary Kasango released Matea Manyaas, arguing that he committed the offence out of anger.

The judge reduced the murder charge to manslaughter.

Mr Manyaas committed the offence at Kimanju in Laikipia County on June 21, 2015. He told the court that he did not do it intentionally.

On November 23, 2016, while the court was delivering its ruling on bail pending trial, it suggested that the parties consider a plea bargain.

PLEA BARGAIN

The culmination was the plea of guilty to the offence of manslaughter.

The court heard that on the fateful day around 9 pm, Mr Manyaas arrived from a safari that had taken him about four days.

He knocked at the door of his house where he lived with his wife Santaiya Matea. He noticed that it was not locked from inside, so he pushed the door open and entered.

He told the court the woman looked worried and, on enquiring from her the cause of her discomfort, a man emerged from their bedroom armed with a rungu and tried to escape.

He said his wife was seriously injured as she attempted to defend the stranger. She died on the way to Nanyuki District Hospital due to excessive bleeding.

In mitigation, Mr Manyaas said he was a first-time offender and regretted his action. He said he did not intend to kill her.

The court found that the injury was an unintended consequence of his anger after finding another man in his bedroom with his wife. The court also found that the period he had been in custody - close to two years - was sufficient punishment.