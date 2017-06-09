Photo: Daily News

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango (file photo).

Dodoma — Minister of Finance Dr Philip Mpango has tabled the 2017/18 budget in parliament on Thursday, saying that the government plans to spend Sh 31.7 Trillion.

Out of this, Sh 19.7 Trillion is for recurrent expenditure, including Sh 7.2 Trillion for wages and salaries, and Sh 9.4 Trillion for public debt and general services.

Dr Mpango informed the house that development expenditure is estimated at Sh 11.9 Trillion equivalent to 38 percent of the total budget, whereby Sh 8.9 Trillion is local funds and Sh 3 Trillion is foreign funds.

The current level of 38 percent is within the range of 30 to 40 percent of the total budget as stipulated in the Five Year Development Plan 2016/17 - 2020/21.