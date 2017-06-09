Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Khartoum

Suspected Al shabaab assassins have shot and killed an Elder involved in the electoral process of the Lawmakers of the current serving Somalia's federal Parliament in Mogadishu.

Ahmed Barre, the elder has been gunned down outside Gargurte hotel in Yaqshiid district in northern Mogadishu, on Thursday evening, shortly before he break his fast.

Confirming the incident, Col Mohamud Shire, chief of Yaqshiid district Police said the Elder was killed by men armed with pistols, who escaped the scene before Govt troops arrived.

Late Barre has elected the MPs from HirShabelle state.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of the elder, but, Al shabaab has previously vowed to kill the Somali elders involved the recent Parliamentary election.