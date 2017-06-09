8 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suspected Al shabaab assassins have shot and killed an Elder involved in the electoral process of the Lawmakers of the current serving Somalia's federal Parliament in Mogadishu.

Ahmed Barre, the elder has been gunned down outside Gargurte hotel in Yaqshiid district in northern Mogadishu, on Thursday evening, shortly before he break his fast.

Confirming the incident, Col Mohamud Shire, chief of Yaqshiid district Police said the Elder was killed by men armed with pistols, who escaped the scene before Govt troops arrived.

Late Barre has elected the MPs from HirShabelle state.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the murder of the elder, but, Al shabaab has previously vowed to kill the Somali elders involved the recent Parliamentary election.

Somalia

Heavy Losses Reported as Puntland Forces Repel Al-Shabaab Attack

At least 50 people, including three senior military officers, were killed Thursday when al-Shabab attacked a military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.