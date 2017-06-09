8 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Environmental Sanitation Popular Campaign

Asmara — Environmental sanitation popular campaigns has been conducted in different cities and semi-urban centers in connection with 5 June, International Day of Environment.

The environmental sanitation campaign that was held on 4 June with the support of machineries included cleaning streets and the sea coast.

The participants of the campaigns conducted in Assab, Massawa and Keren expressed on the importance of the campaign in ensuring the health of the society and called for its sustainability.

It is to be recalled that the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment called for environmental sanitation popular campaign on 4 June in connection with the International Day of Environment.

