8 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Maternal and Child Health

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghinda — Seminar on maternity and child health was conducted on 04 June in Ghinda sub-zone.

The head of the family health at the Ministry of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Zedingil Gorgorios indicated that 65% of the pregnant women in the sub-zone deliver at health facilities and that the objective of the seminar was to further increase the awareness of the public.

Mr. Efrem Zibai, head of family reproduction at the Ministry of Health, on his part said that the different awareness raising campaigns have significantly contributed in the reduction of the mother and child death rates and called for continuity of the program.

Eritrea

Commitment to Stop Harmful Practices

A workshop that is aimed to increase awareness in the prevention and eradication of harmful practices was recently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.