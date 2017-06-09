Sudan: Port Sudan Transport Managers Accused As Bus Drivers Walk Free

Port Sudan — The Public Prosecutor of Red Sea State has dropped charges against seven minibus drivers, and issued an arrest warrant against the Executive Director and the President of the Bus Union of Port Sudan locality for alleged irregularities in fees collected.

Mohamed Abdelgadir, the Head of the Intermediary Transport Branch (El Majad) told Radio Dabanga that the bus union was still obliging drivers to pay SDG 5 ($0.75) a day, instead of SDG 1.5 ($0.23) according to the fees approved by the state.

Abdelgadir said that he filed complaint No. 335 against the Executive Director of Port Sudan Abdelrahman Mohamed Karkar and the Head of the Bus Union Mohamed Osman under the Financial Credit Act of 2017 of the financial code of Sudanese Criminal Law.

He called on the prosecution to speed-up the enforcement of the arrest warrant.

He explained that the prosecution dropped charges against seven drivers in El Gisim El Awsat station who were charged in March after refusing to pay the high fees. Their arrest prompted the drivers to go out on strike.