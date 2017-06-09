Sudan: Peacekeepers Injured in North Darfur Blast

El Tina — Ten Unamid soldiers were injured on Monday when a bomb went off alongside a patrol vehicle in El Tina locality in North Darfur, the mission has confirmed.

The spokesman for the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Ashraf Eisa, told Radio Dabanga that on Monday a patrol was returning to its headquarters in El Tina when an unknown device exploded near to the vehicle, injuring 10 of the mission's troops. One of them is in a serious condition.

He said the injured were taken to El Fasher for treatment.

On June 1, Unamid confirmed the death of a Nigerian soldier who died of wounds received in an apparent carjacking in Nyala in South Darfur.

64 soldiers have died serving with Unamid since the mission began deployment in Darfur in 2007.