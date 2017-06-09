8 June 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Peacekeepers Injured in North Darfur Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Tina — Ten Unamid soldiers were injured on Monday when a bomb went off alongside a patrol vehicle in El Tina locality in North Darfur, the mission has confirmed.

The spokesman for the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Ashraf Eisa, told Radio Dabanga that on Monday a patrol was returning to its headquarters in El Tina when an unknown device exploded near to the vehicle, injuring 10 of the mission's troops. One of them is in a serious condition.

He said the injured were taken to El Fasher for treatment.

On June 1, Unamid confirmed the death of a Nigerian soldier who died of wounds received in an apparent carjacking in Nyala in South Darfur.

64 soldiers have died serving with Unamid since the mission began deployment in Darfur in 2007.

Sudan

Pressure On Govt As Cholera Advances On Khartoum

The Sudanese Doctors Union and the National Epidemiological Corporation have called on the government to declare a state… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.