Tanzania: Finance Minister Likens Tanzania's Economic Situation to China

Photo: Daily News

Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango (file photo).

Dodoma — The Minister of Finance Dr Philip Mpango has acknowledge the concern of the increasing frequency of businesses closure, notably at Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam and other cities.

Speaking in Dodoma on Wednesday as he was tabling the national budget of the 2017/18 fiscal year, he said that according to the information revealed by TRA during the period from July 2016 to March 2017, a total of 7,277 businesses were shut down in different regions in the country.

"Generally, this trend is discouraging since residents lose jobs and incomes and the government loses tax revenue, while the economy slows down. It is important therefore that whenever there is rampant closure of businesses, appropriate action should be taken to identify the type of businesses affected, the underlying factors with a view to take appropriate mitigating measures," said the Minister.

He told the house that factors put forward as contributing to business shutdown include, among others, stiff business competition, weak business management, increasing business operating costs attributed to transportation, taxes and levies; and non-compliance to business rules and principles. However, he reminded the house that it is worth-noting that, following public awareness campaigns on tax compliance conducted by TRA, business owners have become aware of the need to report to TRA as soon as they cease their business operations in order to avoid accumulation of tax liabilities.

"I would like to inform your esteem House that during the period from July 2016 to March 2017, TRA registered 224,738 businesses," he said, adding that there was some good progress.

He said that it is also important to note that this phenomenon does not happen in Tanzania alone. Historically, this has been happening in various countries in different forms and magnitudes. Many of us have learned about The Great Depression which occurred in Europe and America between 1929 - 1939. Likewise, many businesses in China encountered great shocks in 1980s whereas some of which could not survive while others managed to grow. This is well explained in the book by Tian Tao, et al, titled, Huawei: Leadership, Culture and Connectivity, 2017, the minister said.

He read a citation in page XXIV of the book:

"From the 1980s onward, China was swept up in the largest wave of commercial development in human history. Businesses at the time were like ships, each raised up and carried along by the sheer momentum of the wave. Some, however, soon capsized and were swallowed up, while most drifted along, going with the flow. Others crashed against barriers in the sea or got stranded on deserted islands. Only a few rose atop the crest of the wave and survived, eventually sailed towards new lands."