9 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Arrest 40 Nortec Students for Riotous Behaviour

By Peter Adamu

Police in Ndola have arrested 40 students from Nortec for riotous behaviour.

Of the 40 arrested, 36 are male and the rest are female.

The arrests followed protests at the college triggered by rumours that management had hiked tuition fees.

The protest at Nortec College started on Wednesday with the students engaging in running battled with the police.

Police fired teargas canisters to disperse the students in the process.

Students were protesting reports school fees had been hiked while management had over enrolled.

The students claimed room space at the institution entailed four people per allocation, but the numbers had doubled to eight and in some case each room was accommodating 10 students per room.

Further compounding the crisis is the lack of sufficient lecturers for the past two months.

