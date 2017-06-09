9 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Police Corner Three Notorious Criminals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Roselyn Laidi

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested three notorious criminals who have been behind a series of aggravated robberies in the country.

Mchinji Police Station spokesman Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, one of the thugs, Binali Mataka, 35, was arrested during the wee hours of Monday by police officers.

"Immediately after his arrest, the police received a report that a shop belonging to Metro in the district was broken into by unknown thugs who went away with a cash chest. It is indicated in police records that before entering the shop, the criminals tied the watchman's legs and hands and then used a gas apparatus to break the burglar bars and went away with the safe," he said.

According to an assessment by the Branch Manager for the shop, Atusaye Mwamulima, the cash stolen amounts to K3, 024, 000, 00.

According to Lubrino, Police investigations connected Mataka with the Metro robbery which later led to the arrest of two other suspects Gerald Yassin Chilumpha and Pemba Katinji in Zomba and Blantyre respectively.

"The watchman for the shop (name withheld) has also been detained for further probing after he was mentioned that he played a role in supervising the criminals," said the Police PRO.

According to Lubrino, among other valuables, the police have recovered cash amounting to K906, 000, two motor vehicles, two plasma Television screens, one laptop, three digital cameras and two gas cylinders.

"The arrest of these criminals will help police to solve some of the outstanding aggravated cases of violent crimes at Kasungu PTC, Ntcheu PTC, Dedza FMB, Salima OIBM, Nkhotakota PTC, Mtaja Sobo and MSB where the trio confessed to have had a hand," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear before court after investigations are concluded.

Malawi

Cheetahs Back from the Brink

Poaching and wildlife trafficking have endangered some of Africa’s most iconic species and the loss of the animals… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.