Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested three notorious criminals who have been behind a series of aggravated robberies in the country.

Mchinji Police Station spokesman Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, one of the thugs, Binali Mataka, 35, was arrested during the wee hours of Monday by police officers.

"Immediately after his arrest, the police received a report that a shop belonging to Metro in the district was broken into by unknown thugs who went away with a cash chest. It is indicated in police records that before entering the shop, the criminals tied the watchman's legs and hands and then used a gas apparatus to break the burglar bars and went away with the safe," he said.

According to an assessment by the Branch Manager for the shop, Atusaye Mwamulima, the cash stolen amounts to K3, 024, 000, 00.

According to Lubrino, Police investigations connected Mataka with the Metro robbery which later led to the arrest of two other suspects Gerald Yassin Chilumpha and Pemba Katinji in Zomba and Blantyre respectively.

"The watchman for the shop (name withheld) has also been detained for further probing after he was mentioned that he played a role in supervising the criminals," said the Police PRO.

According to Lubrino, among other valuables, the police have recovered cash amounting to K906, 000, two motor vehicles, two plasma Television screens, one laptop, three digital cameras and two gas cylinders.

"The arrest of these criminals will help police to solve some of the outstanding aggravated cases of violent crimes at Kasungu PTC, Ntcheu PTC, Dedza FMB, Salima OIBM, Nkhotakota PTC, Mtaja Sobo and MSB where the trio confessed to have had a hand," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear before court after investigations are concluded.