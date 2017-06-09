8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud and UN Representative Discuss Road-Map Agreement

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and chairman of the government delegation for the negotiations on the two areas, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud, Thursday received at the Republican Palace the representative of the UN Secretary General, Nicholas Hissom, and discussed the developments pertinent to the road-map deal and recent splits in the People's Movement - North Sector.

In a press statement, the UN Secretary General's envoy said that he has held a fruitful meeting with the head of the government delegation, indicating that they have expressed concern over the splits in the North Sector and stressed the importance of speeding up the implementation of the road-map agreement.

He said that it is premature in the current stage to predict about results of the splits inside the People's Movement.

