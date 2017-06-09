8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FM Receives Envoy of UN Secretary-General to Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour received in his Office, Thursday, the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan and South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom who is visiting the country to make consultation over ways of reactivating the ongoing regional and international efforts to achieve security and stability in State of South Sudan including the preparations for holding IGAD Summit on South Sudan , scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopian on 12 June.

The Minister affirmed Sudan keenness to achieve security and stability in South Sudan State and the key role of Sudan in all efforts and initiatives made to realize stability in South Sudan State , indicating to Sudan stances towards humanitarian crisis in the South Sudan.

The meeting also discussed the internal developments , especially situations in Blue Nile , South Kordofan and Darfur States, particularly aggressions committed by remnants of armed movements that crossed borders from Libya nd South Sudan State.

Professor Ghandour said that Sudan has exercise self-restrain and patience over continuation of South Sudan and Libya in supporting the Sudanese armed movements and underlined readiness of government of Sudan to sign declaration of cessation of hostilities as the Road Map Agreement stipulated.

He reiterated that recommendations of national dialogue have left the door open for leaders of movements to join the peace process.

