8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On the Recent Aggression in Darfur Region

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by First Vice President and the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Barki Hassan Salih, on Thursday listened to a report on the recent attack against Darfur area with a support coming from Libya and South Sudan, and with the support of the Egyptian government.

The report presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, has pointed out that evidence to the involvement of foreign hands was presented to the Egyptian President Abdul Fatah Sisi, saying that the proofs were strong and evident and that the president has directed Egyptians authorities to probe the matter.

Professor Ghandour has said it was also agreed that meetings between pair bodies in Sudan and Egypt be held regularly to discuss the details of the relations between the Sudan and Egypt in perseverance of the strategies ties linking them.

