Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets French Ambassador

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hamid has affirmed the firmness of the Sudanese-French relations and Sudan's keenness to develop them further for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The French Ambassador to Sudan who met, Engineer, Hamid, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, explained in press statements that the meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for promoting them further in cultural and intellectual fields.

The French diplomat added that the two sides also, touched on the regional situation, referring to his country's attitude which based on political dialogue o realize the joint interests.