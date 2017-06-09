8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets French Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hamid has affirmed the firmness of the Sudanese-French relations and Sudan's keenness to develop them further for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The French Ambassador to Sudan who met, Engineer, Hamid, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, explained in press statements that the meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and means for promoting them further in cultural and intellectual fields.

The French diplomat added that the two sides also, touched on the regional situation, referring to his country's attitude which based on political dialogue o realize the joint interests.

Sudan

Pressure On Govt As Cholera Advances On Khartoum

The Sudanese Doctors Union and the National Epidemiological Corporation have called on the government to declare a state… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.