Sudan: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Turkish Ambassador to Khartoum

Khartoum — The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Atta Al-Man Bakheet, on Thursday received the ambassador of Turkey to the Sudan Cemalettin Aydin, and reviewed with him bilateral relations and means of boosting them further as well as the recent developments in the various domains.

The ambassador briefed the minister on the most important projects currently underway and the agreements signed between the two countries and preparations underway for holding the coming meeting of the joint ministerial committee.

The State Minister has underlined the keenness of the Sudan to maintain and boost bilateral relations with Turkey stressing that the opportunities of creating a strong economic partnership between the two sides.

The State Minister has promised to remove all obstacles and provide all the required help for boosting the bilateral relations towards more progress and prosperity.