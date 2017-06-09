8 June 2017

Sudan: Khartoum State's Ministry of Health - No Fatalities Among 80 Watery Diarrhea Cases Treated

Khartoum — The Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that eighty one cases of diarrhea have been received, of which 17 cases of mild watery diarrhea, and all were treated at Bahri Teaching Hospital, and that no fatality was registered during the past four days. All cases treated and discharged.

Professor Mamoon Humaida, the Minister for Health in Khartoum state, has stressed during a tour in the company of the Federal State Minister at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Fardous Abdul Rahaman, that advocacy and enlightenment campaigns are vital in this case and that people should be informed and educated about personal hygiene and sound health practices.

He said the ministry has secured all necessary medical and treatment material in all the hospitals to handle the cases they receive at any time. He said good practices and getting rid of rubbish has helped a lot in curbing the cases of watery diarrhea.

