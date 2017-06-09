Sudan: Blue Nile and Bani Shangoul Joint Security Committee Starts Meetings

Damazin — The Wali(governor) of the Blue Nile State, chairman of the State's Security Committee, Hussein Yassin Hamad has affirmed his government commitment to implement the directives issued by Sudan Supreme Leadership for strengthening the Sudanese-Ethiopian borders relations in security and economic fields.

This came when Yassin addressed, Thursday, in Assosa, the capital of the province, renewing the state's government commitment to prevent all the targeting peace, stability and security in the Ethiopian side.

He called on the Ethiopian side to facilitate procedures concerning the voluntary repatriation of the citizens in the camps inside Ethiopia.

The Governor of the Province, Al-Chazali hassan has commended the developments and achievements in the border relations between the two countries, appreciating Sudan's keenness to maintain peace and security in all the country.

HE has pointed to the growing role of the Sudan government and its concerned institutions to support borders relations in different fields.