8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Secretary General of Sudanese Expatriates Organ Receives Charge d'Affaires At Canada Embassy

Khartoum — The Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami, received in his office Thursday the Canadian Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum, Salah bin Daoud, and discussed the cooperation between the two sides in all fields, especially with regard to the transfer of knowledge, the exchange of experiences, studies on immigration and the combat of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al-Tuhami has pointed to the efforts of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ to benefit from the experiences of the Sudanese nationals who are working abroad, referring to the recent convocation of the Conference on Experiences and Skills of the Sudanese Expatriates with participation of 250 Sudanese experts in different specializations and from abroad.

The Charge d'Affaires at Canada Embassy to Khartoum, Ambassador Salah bin Daoud, referred to the important role of the Sudanese community in Canada in acquainting with the Sudanese culture and the participation of Canadian doctors in medical convoys which have arrived in Sudan, especially in the field of children heart surgery.

The two sides agreed on holding a Sudanese - Canadian cultural week in Canada in the summer of the year 2018.

