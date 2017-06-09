8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Calls for Solution of Gulf Crisis in Gulf Region's Framework

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice - President and Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday heard a briefing presented by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, on the crisis between countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Foreign Minister said that the State of Kuwait has started efforts to reconcile between the disputing Gulf countries.

Prof, Ghandour said that the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will continue contacts with the leaders of the sister countries for supporting the Kuwaiti initiative.

