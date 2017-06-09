8 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Hears to Report On Watery Diarrhea

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Sali, heard Thursday a report on the phenomenon on watery diarrhea presented by the Federal Minister of Health, Bahr Idris Abu-Garda.

The minister said the current situation shows a daily decrease in the disease cases in all the states following the wide interventions carried out by the Ministry of Health.

Abu-Garda expected the full control over the disease during the coming few days.

