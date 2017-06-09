Sudan: Federal Health Minister - Watery Diarrhea Cases in White Nile Under Control

Khartoum — A tour by the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Isam Eddin Mohamed Abdallah, has shown that the watery diarrhea cases in the White Nile State have decreases and are currently under control as only one case was registered since early hours of Thursday.

The Undersecretary has pointed out after his field tour that the cases of watery diarrhea have decreased, saying the federal ministry is currently carrying gout plants to reinforce the health situation in the state following the drop in the cases.

The Undersecretary has paid a visit to number of localities in the state and health and advocacy centers in the areas, as well as some of the families with persons infected to make sure they are receiving proper attention and support.

The tour has shown that in the 38 health facilities in the state, only one case of watery diarrhea has been reported since the early hours of the day, Thursday.