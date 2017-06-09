Uganda: Gen Otafiire's Rival Kahonda Handed Nine Months Jail Term

Jinja — Ruhinda County Member of Parliament, Capt Donozio Mugabe Kahonda has been handed a nine months prison sentence after being found guilty of eleven counts of forgery and uttering false documents.

The Jinja Magistrate's Court Mr John Francis Kaggwa on Thursday sent the legislator who defeated Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire in the NRM primaries and the February 18, 2016 elections,

to Kirinya Prison to serve the sentence.

Mr Kaggwa said each offence carries a maximum sentence of three years but MP survived a heavier punishment because of his good record.

"Since you have no criminal record, you are a person of a high profile [a Member of Parliament], you are the bread winner of the family, a father of seven; I have sentenced you to prison for nine months each count but you are to serve them concurrently," he said. "It is a common offence for people to forge documents so that they can join politics. "

Mr Kahonda was charged with fourteen counts and acquitted of three counts including uttering false documents of Uganda Certificate of Education [UACE] in the name of Mutabazi Levan Dickson, forgery of medical report on UPDF Entry Form 199 in the name of Mutabazi Levan DicKson and uttering false documents to wit medical report entry form.

He was convicted of eleven counts a including uttering false documents of Uganda National Examination Board in the name of Mutabazi Levan Dickson, a Diploma certificate in Education- Secondary; issued by the Institute of Teachers Education Kyambogo to Mutabazi Levan Dickson and forgery of the same documents on September 26, 2001 when he was joining the UPDF.

Other counts he committed on November 11th 2001 include forgery and uttering of documents to wit a UPDF Notice paper, Form A.F.1 in the name of Mutabazi Levan Dickson, forgery and uttering of documents to witness a UPDF Form A.F.57, forgery and utterance of false documents to witness a UPDF declaration form and forgery and utterance of false documents to witness a record of finger prints dated September 29, 2001.

His lawyer Cleb Mwesigwa said after the judgment that they would appeal the sentence.

"We have already filed an oral Notice of Appeal and we have applied for the proceedings. We shall also appeal against the judgment," Mr Mwesigwa said.

However, Mr Kahonda said he was convicted out of "malice and influence" of some individuals he didn't mention.

"We are to appeal because the conviction was out of malice and influence of some individuals. This is where individuals are using their offices to influence justice but we are firm and we must go ahead with development. The people of Mitooma should stay calm," he said.