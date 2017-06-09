Somalia: 50 Puntland Forces Killed in Its Worst Attack By Alshabaab

At least fivty Puntland forces including 3 army commanders were on Thursday morning killed in a raid by militant group Alshabaab, Radio Dalsan reports.

The militants targetted Af Urur military base some 70 km away from the port city of Bossaso. Puntland forces however managed to repulse the insurgents to a remote mountain.

The Thursday attack was the worst attack ever on Puntland forces. An emergency cabinet meeting was convened following the attack. Puntlands Chief of Security was on the ground to assess the situation.

Alshabaab militants have been operating from the Galgaala mountains executing attacks on Puntland administration security agents and posts. Alshabaab claimed it killed 60 soldiers but a source from within Puntland administration indicates 40 as the death toll.