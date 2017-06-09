8 June 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 50 Puntland Forces Killed in Its Worst Attack By Alshabaab

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hamza Mohamed
Al-Shabaab fighters

At least fivty Puntland forces including 3 army commanders were on Thursday morning killed in a raid by militant group Alshabaab, Radio Dalsan reports.

The militants targetted Af Urur military base some 70 km away from the port city of Bossaso. Puntland forces however managed to repulse the insurgents to a remote mountain.

The Thursday attack was the worst attack ever on Puntland forces. An emergency cabinet meeting was convened following the attack. Puntlands Chief of Security was on the ground to assess the situation.

Alshabaab militants have been operating from the Galgaala mountains executing attacks on Puntland administration security agents and posts. Alshabaab claimed it killed 60 soldiers but a source from within Puntland administration indicates 40 as the death toll.

More on This

Al-Shabaab Attack On Puntland Army Base Leaves Scores Dead

Heavily armed al-Shabab fighters have stormed a military base in Somalia's semiautonomous state of Puntland, killing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.