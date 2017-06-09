Zimbabwe: Attorney-General's Office in the Dock Over 'Free Rides'

The Attorney-General's Office has been slapped with a $62 500 lawsuit for failing to pay for car hire services rendered by Easy Go (Private) Limited. Easy Go, a transport company that is in the business of car hire and driver training, entered into an agreement under which it hired out cars to the AG's Office. The AG's Office is alleged to have breached the agreement, resulting in the matter spilling into the High Court.

Easy Go's lawyers, TK Hove and Partners, filed summons at the High Court claiming $62 548 plus interest.

According to the plaintiff's declaration filed by TK Hove and Partners on May 18 this year, Easy Go said it entered into the agreement in 2015 where it agreed to hire out vehicles to the AG's Office.

The firm provided the services until last year, but the esteemed office failed to pay the bills, resulting in the debt ballooning to $62 548.

The services were rendered between January and October 2015 and the AG's Office was billed monthly.

In an attempt to recover the debt out of court, Easy Go lawyers wrote a letter of demand to the AG's Office on March 1 last year.

"The defendant has refused, failed and or neglected to pay the whole amount despite demand," read the declaration. "The defendant has no right at law to refuse to pay the whole amount."

The AG's Office has since filed a notice of appearance to defend the matter, but it is yet to file its detailed response to the claim.