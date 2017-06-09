Red Lions will square off with Azam Tigers in the TNM Super League game at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are currently enjoying top form, and it promises to be a cracker.

The Zomba based soldiers are fresh from their 3-0 victory to Blue Eagles, while the Kau-Kau boys also clipped Dwangwa United 4-0.

Tigers are placed fifth on the league standings with 7 points from 4 matches. They are four points behind Red Lions, who occupies first position with 11 points from 5 games.

Tigers coach Patrick Kulemeka said they are set for Saturday's game, and revealed they want to continue with their winning streak after the Dwangwa match.

"We want to continue with a clean sheet after the Dwangwa game. Everything is possible avoid you work hard and unite.We want to take it game-by-game and yes, go forward and then just focus on the next game," he continued.

Red Lions coach Prichard Mwanza has made it clear that they are targeting nothing, but a victory over the Kau-Kau boys.

"It is very important for us to collect maximum against Tigers and maybe clinging on the summit table this week," he said.

"That's what we want for this weekend. Our players are ready for the game. They are ready fight for a victory.

"We just have to neutralize our opponents and find a way to beat them," the Lions trainer continued.

"It does not matter who were are playing against - we just have to win our games at this particular time of the season."

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2017 FIXTURES

Sunday 11th June, 2017

1.Nyasa Big Bullets versus Mzuni F.C @ Kalulu Stadium 14:30hrs

2.Wizards F.C versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

3.Red Lions versus Azam Tigers @ Balaka Stadium 14:30hrs

4.Masters Security F.C versus Mafco F.C @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs

5.Moyale F.C versus Chitipa United @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

6.Silver Strikers versus Kamuzu Barracks @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs