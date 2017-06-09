9 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RAS Urges Off-Grid Traders to Go for Cheap Solar Power

By Patrick Kisembo and Lilian Lucas

Morogoro — Off-grid business people and owners of various companies in the region have been advised to turn to solar power for income generating activities.

The call was made by Morogoro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Clifford Tandari at the launch of Mobisol Tanzania Limited's office for the Coastal Zone.

He said while the fifth phase government focused on attaining the industrial economy, there were many areas in the region, which lacked power services.

"So, we need Tanesco and other stakeholders in the energy sector to cooperate and ensure all residents get access to power, including solar power," said Mr Tandari.

He explained that the regional authorities were ready to work with all energy stakeholders, including Tanesco, the Rural Energy Agency (REA) and other solar power firms to ensure areas with no such services were also reached.

According to him, Mobisol Tanzania Limited, a solar power firm, is one of the big companies in the country, which have been supporting the government in the provision of solar energy services in different parts of the country.

"So, far 600,000 citizens in 20 regions have access to solar power in Tanzania Mainland," he noted, directing all district executive directors to encourage people, especially rural dwellers, to buy solar panels and get access to solar power.

Earlier, the Mobisol Company Coastal Zone manager Joan Avit said the company's plants had an extensive capacity for domestic and commercial use in all areas.

According to statistics, he said, Morogoro Region has a large number of residents, who do not have access to power. "We will make sure that we reach them even through loans," he promised.

