Tanzania: Govt Receives 65% of Donors' Pledges

Dar es Salaam — Donors and other development partners have released 65 per cent of their commitment in 2016/17 financial year as of April.

According to minister of finance and planning Dr Philp Mpango donors had committed to release Sh3.6 trillion to support Tanzania in its 2016/17 budget.

However, Dr Mpango said as of April donors had released Sh2.74 trillion (65 per cent) out of the amount that they had committed.

Out of the amount Sh111.4 billion was released as concessional loans through the General Budget Support (GBS), which is equivalent to 23 per cent of the commitment. Donors had committed to disburse Sh483 billion through GBS.

Donors have also released Sh324.4 billion (87 per cent) out of Sh372.1 billion, which was committed by donors through basket fund.

As of April donors had released Sh1.904 trillion, which is equivalent to 87 per cent of their commitment to fund development budget. Donors and development partners had committed to disburse Sh2.745 trillion to support the 2016/17 budget.