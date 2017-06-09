9 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Reassures Investors On Private Sector Commitment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
Investors arriving in Tanzania.
By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — The government moved to reassure investors of its commitment to supporting the growth of the private sector yesterday amid reports that statements by some senior government officials appear to be anti-business.

Presenting the 2017/18 budget in Parliament here yesterday, Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Phillip Mpango, said the government recognizes the role of the private sector in Tanzania's economic growth endeavour, noting that it will conduct several measures to ensure that Tanzania becomes an investment destination of choice.

"In recognition of the great importance of the private sector and business community, the government has continued to improve business climate and investment environment by strengthening macroeconomic stability, minimising bureaucracy, timely decision making, promoting peace and security and ensuring availability of improved infrastructure and services including access to reliable power and credit to private sector," he said.

Dr Mpango however reminded investors that President John Magufuli's administration will not tolerate a tendency whereby investors grab Tanzania's natural resources in the pretext of investment.

He said despite statements made by leaders, the fifth phase administration believes that the private sector remains the engine of economic development and the nation's welfare in general.

"The government will sustain dialogue with the business community aimed at getting their proposals on policy reforms and consider their concerns for economic development," he said.

He said the government was unhappy with the closure of 7,277 businesses at Kariakoo in Dar es Salaam and across the country, saying the trend was discouraging, noting however that it was by no means an indication that the phenomenon was only common to Tanzania.

Tanzania

Oil Exploration to 'Begin Soon' in Lake Tanganyika

Exploration for petroleum resources is focussed on an area of 2,270km², of which 1,447.5km², are offshore and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.