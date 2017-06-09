column

The film industry is celebrating last weekend's release of Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman as a triumph - reportedly the most successful opening for a female director in the history of Hollywood.

As the premise of superheroes saving humanity seems extremely far-fetched, the buzz passed me by.

I would appreciate some superhuman backup in life's many "good versus evil" battles, but find typical superhero film plots insultingly implausible.

An Amazon princess thrown into World War 1 looks like a desperate attempt to ensure Wonder Woman's commercial success by pleasing two male audience tastes in one flick. Maybe a world war scenario felt like a credible justification for the extreme violence glorified in Wonder Woman.

Producers call the film a win for women. No doubt director Patty Jenkins scored financially, but for many intelligent 21st century women, the film is a defeat.

For our goal to stop violence against women and girls, brutal female protagonists are counter-productive. In addition, sexualised Wonder Woman undermines efforts to combat the objectification of girls and women, creating an updated, but still unhelpful stereotype: the brave fighter with a pretty face, shiny long hair and impeccable make-up, flaunting bare body parts to gain male adoration of the basic, primal kind. Without male approval of this sort, would she still be a heroine?

Ultimately, the fuss about Wonder Woman's director being female suggests that women succeeding in a rather male industry should be considered rare and unlikely. This is not a vote of confidence! Instead, women learn that Hollywood success can be bought by adopting the values and fantasies of the elite American "boys' club", depicting highly sexualised female protagonists engaged in war games. This kind of submission looks more like a defeat!

Main actress Gal Gadot calls Wonder Woman "relatable". Sure, since the 1940s men had no trouble relating to their beloved superheroes' new female playmates. Have we learnt nothing from the embarrassment suffered by United Nations officials last year, when forced to drop Wonder Woman as an ambassador for "empowering" girls and women after a justified public backlash? The public, especially women outside Hollywood, spoke out. Wonder Woman does not empower. She limits gender expectations.

Real female heroes rarely fit the Wonder Woman stereotype. Childbirth and time add a few pounds and wrinkles to never perfectly symmetrical or professionally made-up bodies and faces, but the trials and tribulations of life develop superhero qualities which society needs. Violence and prancing around in men's fantasies are not such qualities.

Many young women's self-esteem suffers in a world obsessed with physical appearance. Female directors enforce this unhealthy attitude if even female protagonists fighting for a good cause and already endowed with superhuman powers must still be extremely attractive - including sexually, according to Hollywood's superheroine job description.

Young Wonder Woman deserves a decent superheroine outfit, not an armoured bathing suit sending terrible subliminal messages. She should cover up, if she wants to be respected for her character and her work, rather than be lusted after. Whoever admirfes her legs now will turn away when scars disfigure them. After all, fighting bad guys half naked, she is bound to sustain serious injuries eventually. Wonder Woman's creators are neglecting their brainchild's wellbeing but let even the bad guys wear warm winter coats during the freezing European winter. What was the female costume designer thinking?

Meanwhile, educators are teaching that in establishing their career (especially in the field of saving humanity), women should take themselves more seriously, instead of flaunting their physical assets during job interviews. Men may not want to fight Wonder Woman, but the way she dresses they sure would not hesitate to further explore her female assets.

Even if they utter the odd emancipated line, new violent female protagonists on the silver screen do nothing for gender equality. Instead, they interfere with peacekeeping efforts. Ladies, let us bravely face our daily battles, with diplo'Wonder Woman' Needs New Workwearmacy and intelligence, but not in our bathing suits to please male fantasies.