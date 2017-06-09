Tanzania: Public Firms Pay Sh500 Billion Dividend

Dar es Salaam — The government through the Office of the Treasury Registrar has collected Sh500 billion non-tax revenue from public corporations in 2016/17 financial year.

According to the minister for Finance and Planning Dr Philip Mpango, as of March 2017, the Treasury Registrar had already collected Sh500.13 billion out of the targeted Sh412.23 billion or 121 per cent.

Out of which ShSh352.69 billion was dividend from eight corporations, Sh136.48 as 15 per cent turnover from 26 corporations and Sh10 billion from Telecommunication Traffic Monitoring System (TTMS).

The minister said that as he was tabling his office's budget in parliament recently noting that the biggest dividend came from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) at the tune of Sh345 billion.

Other public corporations which paid the government are TPC (Sh5.3 billion), Tanzania Cigarette Company (Sh670 million), National Housing Corporation (Sh500 million), Inflight Catering Service Limited (223 million), TLLPPL (Sh53 million), IPS (Sh49 million) and TANICA (Sh4.9 million).

Some of the 26 corporations which paid 15 per cent turnover are Tanzania Ports Authority (Sh61 billion, TANAPA (Sh18.8 billion) TCRA (Sh12 billion), Ngorongoro Conservation Authority (Sh8.7 billion), Tanzania Forest Services Agency (Sh10 billion), TCAA (Sh5.7 billion) EWURA (Sh5 billion) and OSHA (Sh4 billion).