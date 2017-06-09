Tanzania: Farming That Threatens Nature Must Be Checked

editorial

What the RCs for Mbeya, Iringa and Njombe said in their statements at the climax the World Environment Day in Southern Highlands regions should, in our view, be taken as benchmark assertions.

Why, they all affirmed that agriculture must be undertaken in ways that don't damage the environment.

RC for Mbeya Amos Makala, Iringa RC Amina Masenza and that of Njombe Christopher ole Sendeka, in their separate speeches at the venue of the anniversary celebration, at a village in Mbarali District, Mbeya Region, were in agreement that agriculture, the backbone of our country's economy, can only thrive if it doesn't jeopardise the country's flora. In a word, agriculture must not tamper with nature in a destructive way.

Now even as we push for agricultural growth, that shouldn't mean that authorities close their eyes as farmers prepare farming plots by burning down trees and undergrowth.

While it is true that land which has enjoyed years of tree cover could possess soils oozing with fertility, loss of flora in that manner is too costly for Tanzania, because it may damage the ecosystem irreparably.

As of 2016, Tanzania had over 44 million hectares of arable land, with only 33 of this being under cultivation. Which is to say, there is no defendable need to encroach land that bears thriving trees, ostensibly for the purpose of undertaking agriculture.

Wanton felling of trees, it has been documented, has been the cause of reduced rains and destruction of water sources in many parts of the country. Allowing that is suicidal in a country whose agriculture is mostly rain-fed and so, it must be put in check.

The drive for every Tanzanian to plant at least one tree at his place of domicile should be taken seriously by all if we are to put at bay the vagaries of climate change and ensure agriculture in our country is gainful and sustainable.

TREAT TEACHERS BETTER

Needless to say it here, good education is a key to a country's meaningful and sustainable development. The first phase government tried to prioritise education by making it accessible to all Tanzanians--not only of school-going age, but also adults, who had missed it during childhood.

While Goal 4 of sustainable development goals (SDGs) seeks to promote inclusive and equitable quality and lifelong learning opportunities for all, Target 1 of SDGs seeks to ensure that girls and boys complete free, equitable and quality primary and secondary education by 2030.

This means adequate investment in education is needed to make Goal 4 and Target 1 of the SDGs possible. This, we must add, will entail availability of learning and teaching environment.

There are efforts to improve school infrastructure and facilities, albeit in slow pace. But teachers have been forgotten, according to Tanzania Teachers Union (TTU). Apparently, their arrears had reached Sh300 billion by January this year and it is most likely to increase.

Let us be certain that, when teachers are demoralised, quality education that leads to relevant and effective learning outcomes by 2030 won't be attained as per expectation.

In our opinion, the situation of teachers is giving the impression authorities are not attuned to ensuring our youth acquire quality education.