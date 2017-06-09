Uganda: The Déjà Vu in the State-of-the-Nation Address

opinion

There is a feeling of déjà vu that comes with listening to the same speaker deliver the annual state- of-the-nation address for 31 consecutive years.

There are at least three broad areas that a head of state must report on, in providing accountability and taking stock of where the nation stands and the projections for the next year: peace and security, state of politics, and state of the economy.

First, the primary raison d'etre for a government, and the state apparatus it controls, is to maintain peace and guarantee security, both of person and property.

That is why the majority of citizens will be inclined to allow the state to exercise a monopoly over the use of force. This is in exchange for having peace and security as a public good for all. What has been the state of peace and security in the country over the past one year for which the president was expected to report on?

On the balance of things, one would say Museveni's government scores above average in maintaining peace and securing lives and property. That is, it is a relatively positive report card. But rampant violent crimes, methodic assassinations, and incidents of lawlessness have been a big blight.

There has been a glaring failure, especially on the part of the Uganda Police Force and intelligence agencies, in detecting and dealing with violent criminality, illegal use of firearms,and punishing officers engaged in conduct that compromises the efficiency of the armed forces.

We have heard unequivocal public acknowledgement of this failure from very high places, including from the security minister and the commander in chief himself. But what has the chief done? He just reappointed his inspector general of police. Is this a sign of accountability and a pointer to turning around things in the coming year?

To have sustainable peace requires upping the efficiency of the security agencies through competent and credible command-leadership, equipping officers with tools and weapons for policing as well as gathering and processing crime and military intelligence. But this all depends on a crucial prerequisite: the state of the nation's politics.

Without stability in the political system based on minimum consensus among key actors and the general acceptability of the incumbent political leadership as legitimate, it is difficult to sustain peace and assure security.

Intelligence gathering depends on the will of the public. Successful policing relies heavily on the cooperation and acquiescence of the population. Efficient use of resources for police and security requires harmony in politics with less focus on fighting political opponents and criminalizing otherwise normal political activity.

So, what was the state of our politics in the last year? We started off with a disputed election outcome. Many Ugandans, including your columnist, do not believe General Museveni was validly elected, meaning we look at him as an illegitimate president.

In the past year, there was 'defiance campaign' against the backdrop of a disputed election outcome. There is little, if any, on which those in opposition agree with those in government. We have mounting political polarization and little political consensus.

If General Museveni was candid enough, he would forcefully speak to this state of our politics. He would then have provided a programmatic statement on how the country can heal the wounds of divisive politics and reform a fundamentally- broken political system.

He would have offered to stand above petty politics and show he is a leader for all Ugandans, willing to reach out and mend fences; not with the attitude of a paternalist ruler, but in the spirit of a principled statesman.

Unfortunately, it appears the president's approach to our checkered politics has declined below the threshold where he would appreciate this state of our nation's politics.

Last, the state of the economy is by far the one talking point on the minds of many Ugandans. In the last year, the shilling continued to tank. Credit remained prohibitively expensive. Small businesses continued to struggle to keep afloat; many have collapsed. We had no major and noticeably foundational development in manufacturing.

The biggest locally-owned bank came down tumbling and was taken over by the central Bank before being handed to another, much smaller bank under suspicious circumstances. GDP growth was way below desirable rate considering our not-so-low population growth rate.

There was soaring youth unemployment. There was hunger. Poverty maintained a free hand to bite. The list is endless. The president always enjoys speaking directly to and, comprehensively, about issues of the economy. Often, he has a firm grasp on the underlying problems yet comes up with shallow and ill-thought out proposals.

On Tuesday, he mentioned two problems that are not usually part of his predictable laundry list. First, he was spot-on about the high cost of money, the high interest rates that make it impossible to get affordable credit for business and investment. But, rather laugh- ably, the president thinks the solution is capitalizing Uganda Development Bank with Shs 50 billion!

The second was a facetious remark on a very serious matter: "the large reservoir of unemployed youth is an opportunity," he noted, rather, cynically: "These children can be turned... just like that..."

The author is the interim secretary, Society for Justice and National Unity, a Kampala-based think-tank.