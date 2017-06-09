Uganda: Do Something to Fix Economic Problems

editorial

In his state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, President Museveni played down complaints about the financial squeeze Ugandans are enduring, citing the biblical idiom "they have eyes but can't see" to dismiss the criticism.

Using surplus electricity to justify his outlandish claim was most inappropriate because many Ugandans can't even afford the little electricity being produced, hence very little to celebrate in that regard.

The reality is much worse than the rosy picture the president tried to paint, and evidence of this can be found in the numbers, which don't lie. Uganda's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which, on average, grew at 8% 10 years ago, and at 4.5% four years ago, is now growing at a dismal 3.5%.

With the population growing at 3%, this marginal economic growth is almost completely wiped out. Another obvious indicator that the economy is not in good health is Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) falling short of its annual revenue target by nearly Shs 400 billion, despite collecting more tax revenue overall than last financial year.

Nevertheless, the president wants Ugandans to believe that the economy is performing wonderfully, which is akin to living in denial. Ordinary Ugandans know better what they are going through every day.

As several experts have pointed out, one of the main factors behind the financial squeeze is government spending most of the money on big projects whose economic benefit it will take a long time to reap.

The government continued to prioritise infrastructure in the budget that was unveiled yesterday, and rightly so. Adequate infrastructure is key to greater economic growth.

However, this public spending spree ought to trickle down to the pockets of ordinary Ugandans to ease their financial burden. This is not happening at the moment because the contracting firms are almost exclusively foreign, the inputs are imported and, in many cases, so is the skilled labour.

To tackle this, local content is paramount. Some of these roads, bridges, railways, airports and dams must be constructed by local companies - or at least in partnership with foreign firms.

Locally-produced cement and steel, among other major inputs, should be used. Skilled labour should be largely home-grown.