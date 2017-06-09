A confident but injury-ridden Liberian senior national football team began arriving in Harare in batches yesterday, saying they were confident of shocking their hosts in a 2019 AFCON Cup qualifier on Sunday. The Lone Star's first delegation touched down at the Harare International Airport yesterday. The group had 12 players plus the technical team.

Liberia's foreign-based players, who are plying their trade in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Jordan, are expected to arrive in two different batches from their bases, with the last group expected to touch down today.

In a brief interview with the local media after landing at the Harare International Airport, Liberian coach James Debbah declared that he was here for a victory.

Although he is missing four key players, which include the team's top goalscorer Wydad Casablanca forward William Jebor and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Antony Laffor, the coach was still confident his players would deliver a shock victory.

The last time the Liberians were here, they slumped to a 0-3 defeat at the National Sports Stadium, but they have improved significantly since then.

Laffor has been ruled out with an injury, while Jebor will miss the match through a family bereavement after he lost his mother.

Jebor and Laffor have been the team's best players.

"It's a very important game and we are prepared for it. My expectation is we are here to win, nothing less, we are here to win," said the coach.

"We have few players that we will be missing.

"We have William Jebor, who plays for Wydad Cassablanca. We have four of our starting players who will be missing, but that's football as we have a good rotation and we know how to take care of it."

The Liberian coach said he watched the Warriors playing at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon.

"I saw them at the Nations Cup, they are a very good team, young team just like ours.

"We have a very young team, we are trying to rebuild a team, so the majority of players you see are young," he said.

Meanwhile, Ugandan referee Alex Muhabi Nsulumbi will take charge of the match between Zimbabwe and Liberia.

He will be assisted by his countrymen Mark Ssonko and Balikoowa Musa Ngobi.

The match commissioner is Angolan Agostinho Basilio Muluta Prata.

Liberia squad

Songo Tommy Gbayeh, Hilton Varney Escalanta, Paye Mark, Johnson Sam Garyahzon, Williams Dioh Clarence, Glay Dirkir, Murphy Dorley, Jebor William, Dennis Teah, Williams Carlos Kofa, Nyumah Saah, Maccornel Alvin, Macauley Marcus Papee, Kennedy Prince, Krangar Zah Rahan, Johnson Nuwo, Saydee Prince, Nimely Slyvanus.